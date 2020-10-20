1/
Darlene Maxine Rhodes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

URBANA - Darlene Maxine Rhodes, daughter of the late Orville and Nelore (Shaffer) Rice, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020 in Urbana, OH. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Roger Rhodes, daughters; Karen Brown, Tondra Rhodes, and daughter-in-law, Cynthia Rhodes. She is survived by her son, Jeron Rhodes, grandchildren, Kyle (Nancy) Rhodes, Mike (Jessica) Rhodes, Angie Spence, Amy Westcott, Shannon Rhodes, Ryan (Cheryl) Rhodes, Shelley (Bill) Fuller, and Craig Brown, 10 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Her granddaughter, Shelley, was a devoted caregiver and friend to her grandmother.

Darlene will be remembered for her sense of humor and keen wit. She was an excellent cook, famous for her noodles. She also was a great seamstress and quilter. Her quilts were works of art, which she shared with her family and friends.

She was a lifetime member of the UFW, a longtime member of the American Legion, Post 120, and the Moose.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 11:00AM-1:00PM at Walter and Lewis Funeral Home. A service will follow visitation at 1:00PM at the funeral home. Darlene will be buried next to her husband, Roger, at a later date at Terre Haute Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in Darlene's honor. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Walter & Lewis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Service
01:00 PM
Walter & Lewis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walter & Lewis Funeral Home
642 South Main Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-4227
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved