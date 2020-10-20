URBANA - Darlene Maxine Rhodes, daughter of the late Orville and Nelore (Shaffer) Rice, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020 in Urbana, OH. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Roger Rhodes, daughters; Karen Brown, Tondra Rhodes, and daughter-in-law, Cynthia Rhodes. She is survived by her son, Jeron Rhodes, grandchildren, Kyle (Nancy) Rhodes, Mike (Jessica) Rhodes, Angie Spence, Amy Westcott, Shannon Rhodes, Ryan (Cheryl) Rhodes, Shelley (Bill) Fuller, and Craig Brown, 10 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Her granddaughter, Shelley, was a devoted caregiver and friend to her grandmother.

Darlene will be remembered for her sense of humor and keen wit. She was an excellent cook, famous for her noodles. She also was a great seamstress and quilter. Her quilts were works of art, which she shared with her family and friends.

She was a lifetime member of the UFW, a longtime member of the American Legion, Post 120, and the Moose.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 11:00AM-1:00PM at Walter and Lewis Funeral Home. A service will follow visitation at 1:00PM at the funeral home. Darlene will be buried next to her husband, Roger, at a later date at Terre Haute Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in Darlene's honor. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.