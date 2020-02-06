Darrell Bentley Hitchcock (1930 - 2020)
Service Information
Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH
43044
(937)-834-3445
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH 43044
View Map
Obituary
MECHANICSBURG - Darrell Bentley Hitchcock, 89, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born November 29, 1930 in Paintsville, Kentucky, the son of the late Newl and Rusha (Estep) Hitchcock. Darrell served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a life-long farmer at heart and enjoyed gardening.

Darrell is survived by his children, Sheila Massie and Rodney Hitchcock, (wife Beth); his grandchildren, Chad, Cory, Katie, Candace, Stacey and Emilee; 5 great-grandchildren; his brother, Arther (Sandy) Hitchcock; as well as several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Calista Mae Hitchcock; and his brothers, Doyle Hitchcock and Holman Hitchcock; and sister Anne Cooper. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 7 in the SKILLMAN, McDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg with Pastor Clay Baldwin officiating. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Champaign County or to Rosedale Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
