URBANA - Darren Woodruff, 61, finished his journey on this earth June 24, 2020 in Sebastian, Fl., his home for several years. His wife, Nancy and son Evan were by his side to say See you later. Darren hated goodbyes. Darren was born to Dean and Sara Woodruff and grew up in Urbana, graduating from UHS. He fought a long hard battle with cancer, beating it 3 times before cancer played its final hand.

Darren was a friend to everyone. He enjoyed life and loved golf, a good poker tournament, fishing trips to Mi., watching football, trips to Co., being a Vet and mostly his family.

He was a devoted son to his father, Dean of Sebastian, Fl. and his mother, Sara (Brown) Woodruff of Co. He leaves to miss him his parents, wife and son, sister Deanna (Jeff) Blosser and her family, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

He is preceded in death by brother Dale, nephew Andy, grandparents BA and Helen Woodruff and Arnold and Emma Brown.

Per Darren's wishes the body will be cremated with a memorial and burial at a later date.

To honor Darren, donations may be made to any VA facility or Wounded Warriors.