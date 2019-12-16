URBANA - David Charles Patrick, 67, of Urbana, Ohio passed away December 10, 2019 in his residence. He was born May 26, 1952 in Wichita, Kansas, the youngest son of William R. and Thelma M. (Patzkowski) Patrick. David was a 1971 graduate of Urbana High School. He proudly served his country as a loadmaster in the United States Air Force, during Vietnam, and a medic in the United States Army. David was a friend to everyone he ever met, and his heart had an infinite capacity to love. He could be seen riding his Harley-Davidson trike all over the area in good weather, stopping to talk to people with a smile as if he had known them for years. He was a wealth of knowledge on numerous models of vehicles and enjoyed going to car shows. There truly was nothing he was prouder of than being a father and a grandfather. David is survived by his children, Matthew (Jennifer) Laird, Emily (Doug) Wells, Sarah (Cain) Evans, Amanda (Wade) Strickland, David (Brandy) Patrick II, and Jonathan (Angelique) Patrick; siblings, Nancy Knapp, sister-in-law Valerie Patrick, and Dianna (Richard) Fielder; grandchildren, Isabella, Aleacia, Sophia, and Mila Laird, Anna and Samantha Wells, Quinn and Torin Evans, Shane and Reagan Strickland, David (Drake) Patrick III, Triston, Noah and Alexander Patrick; several nieces and nephews; as well as the cherished mothers of his children, his ex-wives, Elia (Pena) Laird and Jeri (Buck) Patrick. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Cory; brother, Michael Patrick; brother-in-law, Michael Knapp. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Oakdale Cemetery with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Pearce Kearns American Legion Post #120. Following the service, the reception will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Urbana, 116 W. Court St., Urbana, Ohio for any and all that knew David and would like to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

