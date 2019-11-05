David E. Dennehy (1952 - 2019)
Service Information
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH
43078
(937)-653-8888
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Fellowship Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Faith Fellowship Church
Burial
Following Services
Grandview Cemetery
Obituary
URBANA - David E. Dennehy, 67, of Urbana, Ohio went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Arbors of Springfield.

He was born January 19, 1952 in Xenia, Ohio, the son of Franklin E. and Hester L. (Taylor) Dennehy. David was a 1970 graduate of Xenia High School. He was a member of Faith Fellowship Church. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching all sports, especially the Florida Gators and the Cleveland Browns. David also enjoyed watching old western movies, Gunsmoke and Bonanza.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife loving wife, Mary E. (Strausbaugh) Dennehy; his loving sister, Vicki (Richard) Barley; his nieces and nephews, Melissa Barley (Martin Ayers), Michael Barley, Marie (Mark) Atwood, Derek (Jeannine) Dennehy and Heather Dennehy; great-nieces and nephews, Brittany (Kyle) Webb, Regan Atwood, Michelle and Kayla Barley, Kross, Isaac, Hailey, Deacon, Dominik, Ivan and Xavier Dennehy; great-great-nieces and nephews, Ashlyn and Carter Fulton and Milah and Kyler Elliot.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his twin brother, Dana E. Dennehy and a great-niece, Kiyah Dennehy.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 in the Faith Fellowship Church with Pastor Michael Maurice officiating. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service.

Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Fellowship Church, 236 Bloomfield Ave., Urbana, OH 43078.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com

Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
