GROVEPORT - David Edward Shaffer of Groveport, Ohio, formerly of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, died on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in the Kobacker House from a short brave battle with pancreatic cancer. Born October 25, 1959 to the proud parents of Rosellen M. Shaffer and Melvin F. Shaffer Sr., David was a wonderful father, grandfather, brother and uncle. David is survived by his daughter Roseellen Bush, her husband Anthony Bush Sr., his grandchildren Anthony Bush Jr. and Kinsley Bush, his sister Ida Huffman and her family, his nephew Roger Eaton and his wife Stacy Eaton, their children Kristen Eaton, Brook Eaton, and Cj Bustetter, and many other family members. He was preceded by his mother Rosellen M. Shaffer and his father Melvin F. Shaffer Sr., also his loving sisters, Lena (Shaffer) Woodyard, Sharon Snyder and Melvina Guisinger. There will not be any services per David's wishes.