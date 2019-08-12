URBANA - David H. Murray passed away at Mercy McAuley Center in Urbana, Ohio on August 2, 2019 at the age of 81.

David is predeceased by his parents Adolph and Faye Murray and his sister Marietta (Murray) Shoemaker.

David is survived by his loving wife, Doris (Mattox) Murray, of 63 years; his three children, Rodney and Diana (Murray) Wilkins, David and Dawn (Murray) Rankin and David W. and Jaci Murray; six grandchildren, Todd and Erica (Wilkins) Trainer, Adam Wilkins, Ryne and Catie (Rankin) Burden, Wil Rankin, Jessica Murray, Matthew Murray; and great-grandchild Emmy Burden.

David is also survived by his sister James and Donna (Murray) Willis.

David was a great Christian man, devoted husband, loving father, doting grandfather, and a man of integrity in the community. He invested his time in being a godly man and devoted his life for the betterment of his family. David was a graduate of the class of 1955 at Wayne Woodstock High School and worked in construction and had owned the Airport Café in Urbana, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held at Mt. Carmel Friends Church on Sunday, August 18 at 2 p.m. A private graveside service will be held with the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, Ohio Chapter or Hospice of Miami Valley.

Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.

