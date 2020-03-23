URBANA - David Lee Eleyet, 84, of Urbana, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Vancrest of Urbana.

He was born on September 16, 1935, in Logan County, Ohio, the son of the late Brook and Margaret (Downing) Eleyet. David graduated from Concord High School, class of 1953. David and his late wife Ruth were lifetime members of Concord United Methodist Church. He retired from Fox River Paper Mill and was also a skilled electrician who worked for a local builder in his early years. David was an amazing singer and was very active in the Melody Men Chorus in Piqua. He loved reading, especially Ohio History and was an avid outdoorsman enjoying camping, boating and was a late life fisherman. Survivors include his children, Susan (Bill) Boggs, Steve (Christine Godleski) Eleyet, Sandy (Bill) Black, Scott (Angie) Eleyet and Sheryl (Donald) Cain; grandchildren, Brianna (Sean Best) Boggs, Alicia Boggs, Brittany (Jesse) Hecker, Brandon (Alex) Boyd, Lee Eleyet, Sarah Eleyet, Anna Eleyet, Lindsey (Dylan) Ropp, Jeron (Martha) Cain, Justin (Kelly) Cain, Jacob (Kelly) Cain, Chelsi (Jessie Williams) Cain; great-grandchildren, Ethan Hecker, Aubrey Hecker, Cassidee and Leah Eleyet, Jordan, Courtney, Austin and Brock Cain, Brayden Cain, Jadyn Cain, Tyler and Aubrey Cain, Kynli and Ella Williams and Autumn and Richard Ropp; great-great grandchild, Liam Bell; special friend, Nancy Bailey; and numerous nephews and nieces, friends and church family. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruth Anne Eleyet in 2017; 3 brothers and 1 sister. A celebration of David's life for all family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Melody Men Chorus, 4266 W. Demming Rd., Piqua, OH 43356 or , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or online at . The family is being served by WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.walterfunerals.com.