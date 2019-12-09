URBANA - David Lee Martin, 89, of Urbana, passed away in his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 3:15 p.m. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marsha (Johnson), son, Kim and his children, Matthew and Jennifer, son and daughter-in-law, Kent and Dina and their children, Austen and Cheri, daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Thomas and their children, Cody, Dalton and Landon and son and daughter-in-law, Staten and Gina and their children, Carrissa, Cole, Christian and Cade, numerous great-grandchildren, and sister, Betty Barker. He is preceded in death by two brothers, Tom and Don Martin and grandson, Garey Martin. Dave's family would like to thank a very special friend, Julie who helped take care of him and also for their kind and compassionate care. Private family services were held at Kings Creek Baptist Church with burial at Kings Creek Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be expressed to Dave's family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.