URBANA - David Metzger, 54, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away on November 3, 2020 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center, Springfield, Ohio. David was born October 10, 1966 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of David (Cindy) Metzger & Linda K. (Meyer) Morris. He was employed at Select Industries as a tool maker. He enjoyed riding his Iron Horse motorcycle, camping, hunting and fishing. But mostly, he enjoyed being around his family. David is survived by his parents; his wife of 10 years, Kristina L. Metzger; daughters, Brooke Metzger and Amy (Josh) Garvey; sons, Brandon (Jenna) Lewis and Marcus Lewis; sisters, Nichole (Cheri) Fisher and Michelle Metzger; his grandchildren, Carson and Ember Lewis; and his niece and nephew, Hannah Marsh and Thurston Farley. He is preceded in death by his son, J.J. Lewis; grandparents, Marie (Richard) Metzger and Hilbert (Helen) Meyer. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.

