MECHANICSBURG - David Walter Roseberry, 79, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Kobacker House, Columbus, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born August 15, 1939 in Georgesville, Ohio, the son of Walter and Grace (Johnson) Roseberry. He was a master of all trades as he was a business owner, salesman, farmer, roofer and a carpenter. He enjoyed singing, dancing and was a die-hard Ohio State Buckeye fan.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janet Roseberry; sons, Brian David (Leigh Ann) Roseberry, Wayne David (Angie) Roseberry and Mark David (Heather) Roseberry; his grandchildren, Brittney (Craig), Elizabeth, Bradley, Cheyenne, and Sterling; great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Kennedy, Kourtlynn, Kyleigh and Karoline; his sister, JoAnn (Dan) Radwin-Zimmerman; nieces Debbie (Tom) Bogard and Naomi (Jonathan) Rogin; sister Phyllis Freedland; niece Michele Fowler; his brother, Joseph (Carleen) Roseberry; nephew Jimmy (Missy) Roseberry and nieces Nancy Sanderson, and Jeanette Altevogt; sister-in-law, Joan McAuley; nieces Celeste (Billy) Murphy and Claudette McAuley; as well as other special family members and lifelong friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Roseberry.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the SKILLMAN MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating.

The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. prior to the service.

Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com