URBANA - Dawn Marie Clark, age 57, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019, due to complications of the spinal cord injury that left her wheelchair-bound for the past two years.. She was born on August 28, 1961 in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of Jacob (Ruth) Clark and Sharron "Sue" (Keith) Johnson. In addition to her parents, Dawn leaves behind her two brothers, Jacob R. Clark and David (Cathy P.) Clark; niece, Nicole (Pedro Perez) Clark. She is also survived by her aunts: Martha Phillips, Sara Lynne James and Marianne (Larry) Girardin; cousins: Leslie (Barbara) Phillips, Jeanie Crabtree, Christine "Chip" (Stephanie) Phillips, Christopher Phillips and Kimberly Girardin DeKryger; half brother, James Roy Clark; step-sisters: Sherry (Todd) Pennington and Djuana "Dee Dee" Salyers. as well as her beloved cat, Tater. Dawn is preceded in death by both her maternal grandparents, Millard "Jack" Phillips and Mary Alice Nadley, and paternal grandparents, Robert F. Barger and Luella Mae Richmond and Jacob Warren Clark; two uncles, Lesley Kent Phillips, Verne Phillips, and her aunt Theresa Lynne Phillips. She was an animal lover, Colts and Buckeyes fan and loved her music. Dawn was a member of Licking County AA, where she found and kept her sobriety for many years. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. with a celebration of her life service beginning at 1:00 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Burial to follow at Oakdale Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com