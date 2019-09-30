BUFFALO, Wyo. - Graveside funeral services for Dean Hazlett, 87-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away Thursday afternoon at his home south of Buffalo, will be held Thursday, October 3 at 10 a.m. in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Springfield, Ohio with Reverend Tim Kohl officiating. Visitation will be at the Jackson-Lytle and Lewis Funeral Home in Springfield on Wednesday, October 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. Donations in Dean's memory may be made to the Suzie Bowling Hospice in care of the HARNESS FUNERAL HOME at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com