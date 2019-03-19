URBANA - Deborah Ann "Debi" Shelpman, 62, of Urbana passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 in her residence.

She was born April 4, 1956 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Francis E. and Laura M. (Medley) Nichols Sr. Deborah enjoyed her pets, being outdoors, crafts, antiques and gardening. At the end of the day she enjoyed having a "cold one." Most of all Deborah loved spending time with her family.

Debi is survived by her daughter, Lori Marie McAtee; grandchildren, Paige McAtee (Eric Hess) and Faith Smith; brother, Francis (Sherry) Nichols Jr.; brother-in-law, Miles Kite; niece, Jamie (TJ) Stapleton; nephews, Trey (Andrea) Nichols and Steven (Jessica) Kite; great-niece, Mackenzie Nichols and great nephews, Xavier, Laif and Bryce Nichols, Karter, Karson and Konner Kite and Amari Stapleton and great-great-niece, Haylen Nichols.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Bambi Kite.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, March 22, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana with Rev. Kenny Cordell officiating. The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to the service. Burial will follow in Nettle Creek Cemetery.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff with Universal Home Health and Hospice Care for the care given to Debi.

