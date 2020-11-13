SPRINGFIELD - Deborah Jean Bosler, 66, of Urbana, passed away November 10, 2020 at Mercy Memorial Hospital. She was born September 7, 1954 in Urbana, the daughter of Dewey and Lucille (Purdue) Casto. Deborah had worked at Mercy McAuley Center. She loved music, dancing and singing karaoke. Survivors include three children, Wayne "Jake" (Tina) Brown, Jr., of Urbana, Mindy Cordell of Springfield, and Hope Brown (fiancé Jason McKellop) of Urbana; grandchildren, Chris Brown, Brooklynn and Dashon Cordell, Desirae (Ryan) Friend, Joseph, John, and Joshua Ferguson; great-grandchildren, Kaelynn, Deaerius, Brantley, and Lucille; siblings, Becky Shepard of Urbana, Eddie (Sheila) Casto of Bellefontaine, and Roger Casto of Urbana; special son-in-law, Shane Cordell; best friend, Kevin Reggins; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Casto-Heath, Marlea Smith, Barbara Casto, Sylvia Ratcliff, Alice Gowin, and Diane Whelland; brother, Dewey Casto; and her parents. Special thank you to Tammy Hannah, Deborah's wonderful home health aide. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.