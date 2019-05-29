URBANA - Deborah "Deb" Sue Muhlenkamp, 56, of Urbana passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 in her residence.

She was born May 21, 1963 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Deb enjoyed the outdoors, especially gardening and caring for her flowers, fishing, and camping. She worked at Kroger as a Stocker.

Deb is survived by her parents, Charles A. and Margaret (Fowler) Muhlenkamp; brother, John Muhlenkamp; sister, Christine (Rodney) Alt; 1 niece, Logan; as well as many friends, including Charlotte Salyers, Tammy Parker, Kimberly Weese Nichols.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 in St. Mary Church with Father Matt Lee, celebrant.

Memorial contributions may be made to the The OSUCCC - James, 660 Ackerman Road, 6th Floor, PO Box 183112, Columbus, OH 43218-3112 or St. Mary Church, 231 Washington Ave., Urbana, OH 43078.

