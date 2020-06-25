Debra "Debby" (Salyer) Eaton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

URBANA - Debra "Debby" (Salyer) Eaton, 63, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Debby was born August 3, 1956 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles and Estelene (Moore) Salyer. Debby loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially going to all their sporting events. She loved to play cards with her family and loved to cook and bake. Debby was a beloved wife to Donnie and a loving, supportive mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Debby is survived by her husband, Donald "Donnie" Eaton; her children, Rhonda Albert, Lisa Lawrence (Chad Suttles), Raymond Fritz Jr. (Alexandria Ratcliff) and Larry (Danielle) Albert; her grandchildren, Larry, Celena, Kayla, Brenda, Chad, Cecelia, Raymond, Kaylynn, Rachel, Chelsea, and Alex; her great-grandchildren, Royalty, Cypress and Alaia; her brothers, Jerry (Franny) Salyer; her sisters, Lorene Sue (Travis) Wood; her sister-in-law, Shirley Thompson; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Randy "Bub" Wilson; her sister, Betty White; her brothers, Donald "Don" Salyer and Charles "Chuck" Salyer, and Bud Thompson. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 in OakDale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio with Pastor Bill Moore officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of VERNON FUNERAL HOME, 235 Miami Street, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved