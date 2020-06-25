URBANA - Debra "Debby" (Salyer) Eaton, 63, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Debby was born August 3, 1956 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles and Estelene (Moore) Salyer. Debby loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially going to all their sporting events. She loved to play cards with her family and loved to cook and bake. Debby was a beloved wife to Donnie and a loving, supportive mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Debby is survived by her husband, Donald "Donnie" Eaton; her children, Rhonda Albert, Lisa Lawrence (Chad Suttles), Raymond Fritz Jr. (Alexandria Ratcliff) and Larry (Danielle) Albert; her grandchildren, Larry, Celena, Kayla, Brenda, Chad, Cecelia, Raymond, Kaylynn, Rachel, Chelsea, and Alex; her great-grandchildren, Royalty, Cypress and Alaia; her brothers, Jerry (Franny) Salyer; her sisters, Lorene Sue (Travis) Wood; her sister-in-law, Shirley Thompson; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Randy "Bub" Wilson; her sister, Betty White; her brothers, Donald "Don" Salyer and Charles "Chuck" Salyer, and Bud Thompson. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 in OakDale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio with Pastor Bill Moore officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of VERNON FUNERAL HOME, 235 Miami Street, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.