URBANA - Debra Koonce, 64, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Deb was born April 3, 1956 in Urbana, Ohio. Deb earned her bachelor's degree in Nursing from Madisonville Community College. She retired from Regional Medical Center in Madisonville, Kentucky after working 29 years as a Registered Nurse. Deb enjoyed word games including word scrambles, word finders, and word searches. She loved lighthouses and Facebook. She loved watching Food Network, her dog, Maggie and especially camping and fishing with her family. Deb was a fun-loving daughter, Mom, sister and friend. She loved her grandchildren more than life itself and adored her nieces and nephews so much. She always enjoyed taking them all for rides in her convertible car and listening to music.

Debra is survived by her mother, Janet (Smith) Pearson; her daughter, Elizabeth (Jacey) Jones; her son, Leslie (Dawn) Koonce; her grandchildren, Jeb, Jericho, Jake, Eden, Ronnie, Raven and Anthony; her brothers, Alan Pearson and Max (Jennie) Jordan Jr.; 4 nieces, 2 nephews, 1 great-niece, 2 great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Donald Pearson, her husband, Herbert Koonce, her grandparents, Joseph and Marie Pearson and Flora and David Smith, in-laws, Herb and Margaret Koonce Jr., as well as numerous aunts and uncles. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. Private family services will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio with Pastor Mike Stewart officiating. In addition, livestream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 4:45 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.