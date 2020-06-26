URBANA - Delbert "Bus Coole" Stillgess, 69, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Bus was born August 6, 1950 in Urbana, Ohio, the son of the late Delbert Aristo and Geneva (Howell) Stillgess, Sr. Bus owned and operated the Games People Play, the Bus Stop Records & Tapes and was a D. J. in Urbana. Many would remember him as a D. J. at the Leisure Time Roller Rink. His passion was riding his motorcycle and writing books. He has published 3 books and was working on his fourth. Bus also enjoyed fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family. Bus leaves behind his beloved pet companion, Buster.

Bus is survived by his daughters, Cassondra (Anthony) Armstrong, Sophia Stillgess, and Faith (Dan) Thompson; his sons, Quincy Stillgess, Del Joshua "D.J" Stillgess, Trenton Lundy, Arrick Whitmore, and John Stillgess; 23 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Victor Stillgess and John Stillgess; his sisters, Cynthia Fite and Avonda (Wayne) May; 16 nieces and nephews; his last living aunt, Mary Jane Dunklin; as well as a host of great-nieces and nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Allison Stillgess.

Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office.

Homegoing services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in the Jerusalem Second Baptist Church, Urbana, Ohio with Pastor Carl Vactor and Pastor Michael Freeman officiating. The family will receive friends noon 2 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help offset expenses in care of Vernon Funeral Home, 235 Miami Street, Urbana, Ohio 43078.

Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.