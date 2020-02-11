WEST LIBERTY - Delmar E. Blair, 80, of Zanesfield, passed away at 10:33 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Oil Springs, Johnson County, Kentucky on March 3, 1939, a son of the late Orville and Erie (Collinsworth) Blair.

On January 28, 1963, Del married the former Mary Hall in Paintsville, Kentucky, and she survives, along with a daughter, Debbie Dickman; a son, Mike Ryan; a granddaughter, Hanna Ryan; two sisters, Sandy (Donald) Akers and Shirley Salyer; two brothers, Warren (Debbie) Blair and Bill (Cindy) Blair; and many nieces and nephews.

Del had owned and operated Del-Mar Tree Service for several years. In his leisure time he enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, watching television, and listening to country music.

Del's nephew, Pastor Crate David Hall Jr., will officiate a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Middleburg Cemetery in Middleburg, Ohio.

Memorial contribution may be made, in Del's memory, to the West Liberty Fire Department, 201 N. Detroit Street, West Liberty, Ohio 43357.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME in West Liberty and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com