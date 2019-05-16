WEST LIBERTY - DeLoris R (Dee) Callicoat succumbed to the Alzheimer's disease on May 16 2019 at home in Urbana, Ohio. Dee was born August 20, 1938 in Staffordsville, KY to Glen and Jennie (McKain) Cooper.

Dee was a stay-at-home mother until her daughters entered school. Dee worked retail in Urbana for many years at Goldsmith's, the Diana Shop and later as manager of Shield's Bootery before taking a position with Grimes Manufacturing, working her way up to Material Resource Planner, a position she held until her retirement. After retirement, she spent winter months in Sarasota, Florida, residing at Windward Isle, where she served as the Women's Club President. Dee was a two-time Worthy Matron of Urbana Chapter #530 OES and served the Grand Chapter of Ohio in 1990 as Grand Marshal.

Dee is survived by her husband of 63 years, Leon (Lee) Callicoat, her two daughters, Leta L (Peter) Gunnell and Michelle L (Steve) Yocom, 4 grandchildren, Thomas (Michelle) Gunnell, Patrick (Kora) Gunnell, Jessica (Justin) Farmer and Samuel (Whitney) Yocom, 8 great-grandchildren, brother Phillip Cooper of Sarasota and sisters, Claudia Callicoat and Phyllis Pence of Urbana and Bonnie Davisson of Mechanicsburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Jennie Cooper, mother and father-in-law Fern and Virgil Callicoat, brothers-in-law, Lawrence Callicoat, Neil Fenton and Ted Davisson, sister-in-law, Christine Fenton and nephew, Phillip Fenton.

The family would like to thank the nurses and aides of and the late Sandy Santos for all their devotion and care of their wife and mother.

There will be a gathering of family and friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019 at JENNINGS FARLEY & SEELEY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 5591 US Route 68 S. West Liberty, Ohio 43357, where services will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 with pastor Mike Grable of Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420 or The , Miami Valley Chapter, 31 Whipp Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459.