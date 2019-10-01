URBANA - Dennis Hinkle, 71, of St. Paris, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center.

He was born April 15, 1948 in Troy, Ohio to the late Samuel and Esther (Shroyer) Hinkle.

Dennis was a member of the Antioch Shriners and participated in the Champaign County Shrine Board. He was named Shriner of the year in 2016. He was also a member of the Mt. Olivet Lodge #226 F & AM and the Urbana Moose Lodge #1215.

Dennis enjoyed being outdoors, especially camping and boating.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Beverly Hinkle; son, Kyle (Laura) Hinkle; and sister, Judy (Ronald) Boles; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Keith; and brother, Michael.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 with Masonic Services starting at 7 p.m. in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 in the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Chapel with Ill Sir Bret Stahler officiating. Per the family's request, they ask that all attendants please dress casually.

Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital, 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45229; or , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com