URBANA - Dennis L. Bungard, 68, of Urbana, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in his home. Dennis was born May 5, 1951 in Berea, Ohio. He was a graduate of Bowling Green University. Dennis served the community as a manager at Kroger where he worked for more than 30 years, retiring in 2017. Dennis is survived by his sister, Janice Nix. He is preceded in death by his parents, Josef and Laurel (Jacobsen) Bungard. Inurnment will take place in the Shepard Mausoleum at OakDale Cemetery. Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.