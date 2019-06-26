MARYSVILLE - Devon James William Michael Burke, 21, of North Lewisburg, formerly of Marysville, died Monday evening, June 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family following an extended illness.

He graduated from Marysville High School in 2016 where he played basketball and football, wearing jersey #85. After high school, he attended Ohio University studying wildlife conservation. He was an out of doors person who loved fishing, canoeing, hiking and herpetology. He was also an accomplished artist who excelled at drawing.

Devon was passionate about learning, and was incredibly smart. He loved animals, especially his dogs Zander, Kobe and Zoey. Because of his love of animals, he was chosen by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to be in their zoo calendar for children with life-threatening diseases in March 2020. He had a caring, beautiful soul and was very close to his family and friends. He never complained during his illness and showed bravery beyond his years.

Devon was born March 28, 1998 in Marysville to Damion M. Burke and Anna M. Epping. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Cobina Burke.

He is survived by his mother, Anna M. Johnson; his father Damion (Kandie) Burke; siblings Jadon Burke, Brendan Wilson, Ashton Wilson, Bradey Johnson, Kassidy McClure, Katashe Burke and Kalissa Burke; grandparents Debra and Johnny Gowin, Bill and Jennie Epping, and Robert Burke; his girlfriend and soulmate, Devon Marie Stephen; many aunts, uncles, cousins, a special nephew, Cobain, and many dear friends.

Calling hours will be held 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the Burnside Family Life Center at the Marysville United Methodist Church where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. The Rev. Warren Goble and Rev. Jason Rasor will officiate with burial to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in North Lewisburg.

In Devon's name, contributions may be made to the Union County Humane Society in care of INGRAM FUNERAL HOME, which is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ingramfuneralservice.com .