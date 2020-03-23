URBANA - DeWayne E. "Dane" Campbell II, 64, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Dane was born on November 24, 1955, in Bellefonte, PA, the only son of the late DeWayne Sr. and Sylvia Campbell. He is survived by his loving wife, Cathy Jo (Minnick) Campbell; sons, DeWayne (Jessica) Campbell III and Jeremy Campbell; sisters, Betty (Richard) McKiniack, Marylee Ilminen, Vickie (Tim) Gerou, Kimmie Jo McMillan, Casey (George) Heussner and Dawna Campbell; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a step-son, Troy Donahoe; and his beloved dog "Bucky," whom he missed terribly. Dane previously worked for the Harley Davidson factory in WI, EMD in Chicago, IL and Honeywell in Urbana, OH and Chicago, IL. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, having huge bonfires and enjoyed every minute he could spend with family and friends. Dane also enjoyed working out. A celebration of his life will be held in Ligonier, PA in July. Arrangements in care of WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, OH. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.