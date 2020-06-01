URBANA - Diane Lynn Gaver, 70, of Springfield, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in the Good Shepard Village. She was born September 30, 1949 in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ray and Carmen (Bullard) Crain. Diane had a love for music, and she enjoyed watching musicals. She loved her quiet time to sit and read a book. She also had a love for animals. She enjoyed traveling and shopping. Diane was a beautiful and strong woman. She fought for and loved her family fiercely. Diane set an example on how to stand up for yourself and ones that can't. She also believed in working hard. Diane is survived by her husband, David Gaver; her daughter, Dennese Maree (Jason) Brown; her grandchildren, Elizabeth R. (Ryan Conley) Brown and Justin L. Brown; and her brothers, Jon (Linda) Crain and Dick Crain; her sister, Rosemary (John) Haulman; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws, and her brother Mark Crain. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 in the Fairview Cemetery, Mutual, Ohio with Pastor Randy Reed, Chaplain, officiating. Services are entrusted to the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.