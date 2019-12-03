Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dick Nau. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

URBANA - Richard (Dick) Nau, 82, passed away on November 29, 2019 of natural causes. Son of Francis and Louise Nau, Dick was born on April 3, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY and moved to Urbana in 1945. He went through the Urbana school system and graduated from Urbana High in 1955. Dick received his BA from Dartmouth College in 1959 and Masters of Business Administration from Dartmouth's Tuck School in 1960. He then joined the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged as a First Lieutenant in 1963. Following his military service, Dick returned to Urbana to manage the Nau Grain Co. which he operated until 1981. Realizing that he enjoyed the law, Dick commuted to Columbus to attend Ohio State University School of Law and was awarded his JD in 1984. In 1985, he established his Urbana law firm which focused on criminal defense. Recognizing an unfilled need, Dick became increasingly active in representing individuals who could not afford lawyers. Out of compassion, he often just never sent out a bill. As his career progressed, Dick became an advocate of rehabilitation and treatment wherever appropriate, rather than incarceration, and always presented the bigger picture in a defendant's life to place the criminal issue at hand in a larger context. He consistently sought a solution which gave his client the best opportunity to become a contributing member of society. Dick was an active Urbanan —- serving on the City Council, City Charter Commission, and Civil Service Commission (as Chairman for many years). He was also a passionate skier who volunteered at Mad River Mountain as a ski patroller. For many years he represented Mad River's ski patrol group at the state level in promoting skiing and skiing safety. A creature of habit, he was a regular patron of the Paradise Cafe, Mumfords, and Frisch's - he definitely preferred late lunches and dinners with ever present coffee. Dick was predeceased by his sister, Janet, and is survived by his brother, Bob, and his extended family who will miss his unique and beloved contribution to their lives, and the lives of those he served.

Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019

