Dolly Mae Harsh

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolly Mae Harsh.
Service Information
Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH
43044
(937)-834-3445
Obituary
Send Flowers

MECHANICSBURG - Dolly Mae Harsh, 68, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in London Health and Rehab.

She was born August 6. 1951 in Tazewell County, Virginia. Dolly was an avid collector of all things Native American. She enjoyed the company of her family and friends.

Dolly is survived by her son, Harry Lee Whited of Springfield; grandsons, Christopher Riden of Greenville, South Carolina, Jaden George of Mechanicsburg and Ed harsh of Mt. Gilead; granddaughters, Harley Ferguson of Mechanicsburg and Tiffany Harsh of Mt. Gilead; brother, Harry V. Whited of North Lewisburg; sisters, Debra Fooce of Plumwood and Ann (Rex) Jester of Bradenton, Florida; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, as well as countless other loved ones and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Andy and Charlotte "Sadie" Whited; daughters, Alta Latisha "Tisha" Harsh and Charlotte Louise Harsh; sisters, Elizabeth Whited and Jerri George; and ex-husband, James E. Harsh Sr.

Services are entrusted to SKILLMAN, McDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.