MECHANICSBURG - Dolly Mae Harsh, 68, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in London Health and Rehab.

She was born August 6. 1951 in Tazewell County, Virginia. Dolly was an avid collector of all things Native American. She enjoyed the company of her family and friends.

Dolly is survived by her son, Harry Lee Whited of Springfield; grandsons, Christopher Riden of Greenville, South Carolina, Jaden George of Mechanicsburg and Ed harsh of Mt. Gilead; granddaughters, Harley Ferguson of Mechanicsburg and Tiffany Harsh of Mt. Gilead; brother, Harry V. Whited of North Lewisburg; sisters, Debra Fooce of Plumwood and Ann (Rex) Jester of Bradenton, Florida; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, as well as countless other loved ones and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Andy and Charlotte "Sadie" Whited; daughters, Alta Latisha "Tisha" Harsh and Charlotte Louise Harsh; sisters, Elizabeth Whited and Jerri George; and ex-husband, James E. Harsh Sr.

Services are entrusted to SKILLMAN, McDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com