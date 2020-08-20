1/1
Dolly Ripley Wisma
1936 - 2020
URBANA - Dolly Ripley Wisma, age 84, of Urbana passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on March 22, 1936 in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of Charles L. and Elsie (Lincoln) Bowers. In addition to her parents, Dolly is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Wisma; son, Stevon Warner; and a sister, Dorothy Zeilman. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Warner and Sharon (Brian) Williams; grandchildren Curtis (Tina) House, Miguel Pena, Amanda (Cory Maler) Pena, Krista (Mark) Weston, Shelby (Brandon) Edwards, Cody (Adana) Williams and Logan Williams; eight great-grandchildren; as well as two nephews and a niece. Dolly was a woman who lived every day to the fullest. She graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University with her Bachelor and Master's Degrees in Mathematics. Dolly was a dedicated math and science teacher for Urbana Local Schools until her retirement. She then spent her days enjoying playing golf, bowling and being involved in the DAR, AAUW, Carving Classes and Guys & Dolls Singing Group. She attended both the Way International and Urbana United Methodist Church and was very devoted to her faith. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will follow on Monday, August 24, also at the funeral home, beginning at 10 a.m. with Pastor Roy Yocom officiating. Dolly will be laid to rest next to her husband at Oakdale Cemetery. Online condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Walter & Lewis Funeral Home
AUG
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Walter & Lewis Funeral Home
