MARIETTA, Ga. - Dolores J. Botkin, age 95, formerly from Urbana, Ohio passed away 4:15 .pm. Sunday, October 20 at Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, GA. She was born December 17, 1923 in Trenton, N.J. to Elmer and Anne (Matthews) Johnson. She is survived by children Brian (Maureen) Botkin of Marietta, GA and Shelley (Eric) Grotzinger of Pittsburgh, PA, grandchildren, Adam (Shuting) Grotzinger, Chicago, Il, Laurel (Michael) Schwartz, Santa Monica, CA, Zachary (Rachel) Botkin, Marietta, GA, Brandon Botkin, Atlanta, GA, great-grandchildren Nash, Harmon, Aidan and Aria.

She was a former co-owner of Bill's Flowers and Gifts for over 28 years, member of Church of the Epiphany, past president of The Soroptimist Club, actively involved in the Cancer Association of Champaign County, Champaign County Library, Caring Kitchen and Champaign County Historical Society and Champaign County Garden Club as well as involvement in the Manhattan Project during WWII at Princeton. She enjoyed reading, golf, gardening, travel and spending time with her family.

Family will receive friends at WALTER AND LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana on Friday October 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Church of the Epiphany, Urbana at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 26 officiated by Father Tim West. Burial will be at Oakdale Cemetery. Immediately following graveside services friends may join us at Urbana Country Club. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cancer Association of Champaign County or the Champaign County Library.