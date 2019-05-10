SPRINGFIELD - Dolores Clark, a remarkable woman, passed on May 6, 2019. She was born on October 16, 1935 to the parents of Ilo and Faler Jacobs, and was the mother of Robert (Bobby) Clark and Doug and Andrea (Andi) Grow. She leaves behind five grandchildren and their spouses: Joshua and Lori Grow, William and Alexzandra Smith, Judah and Samara Risner, Teras and Courtney Grow and Aaryanna Grow. She was also blessed with 12 great-grandchildren. She was a well-loved teacher in Mechanicsburg and Greenon high schools, and many of her students thought of her as "mom." She loved and cared for every one of her students, and she left an impact on each student she taught. All who knew her loved her. She had a sharp mind, was brave, and fought to the end of her illness. She will be missed. The family is being served by the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com