MECHANICSBURG - Dolores Violet, 81, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on June 30, 2020, in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.