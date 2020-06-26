Dolores Violet
MECHANICSBURG - Dolores Violet, 81, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on June 30, 2020, in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg.



