URBANA - On Sunday, September 6, 2020, Donald (Don) Crain Bauer, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 75.

Don was born on October 12, 1944 in Springfield, Ohio to Bill and Louise Bauer. He was a graduate of Urbana High School and Iowa State University where he majored in agricultural business. Don was a sales manager for DeKalb Ag Research and Morton Buildings before returning to Hearthstone Farm where he grew up and founding Bauer Stoves and Fireplaces with his wife Jane in 1976 where he worked until his death. On August 12, 1967, he married Jane Evans and they raised two children, Chuck and Heather.

Don had a passion for meeting new people, Champaign County, community projects, sports cars, wooden boats, trains, tractors, fire trucks, horses, cattle, living on Hearthstone Farm and spending time with his family and friends. He was known as an active community leader, a bit of a showman, and was always looking for his next project to work on. He had a wonderful laugh and sense of humor.

Don was preceded in death by his father, Bill, brother, Rod, and mother Louise. He is survived by his wife, Jane, his children Chuck (Kerry) and Heather (Gary), his brother, Andy, his grandsons Will and Charlie and several cousins and nieces. A private funeral service will be held graveside for immediate family. A celebration of life event will be at Hearthstone Farm at a date and time to be determined later. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Champaign County Rotary Club at P.O. Box 660, Urbana, Ohio 43078 to benefit Freedom Grove Park that Don was instrumental in founding. Arrangements are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.