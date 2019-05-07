URBANA - Donald G. Blue, 77, of Urbana passed away in his residence on Monday, May 6, 2019.

He was born January 26, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Pauline (Linville) Curtis and Elbert Blue. Donald graduated from Salem High School in 1960. He retired after 30 years from International Harvester. He owned D. Blue C.B. Sales in Kingscreek. Donald was Head Trustee for Salem Township and was the longest resident of Kingscreek after 74 years. He loved riding his Harley and going to the Casino with his friend Dennis.

He is survived by his daughters Shelly (Keith) Short, Jennifer Loffing, Shawna Noyes; grandchildren, Damein Hudson, Tyanda Bevens, Zechariah Hudson, Joshua Matthew Short, Abbie Mussi, Lauren, Eli, and Sarah Noyes; 11 great-grandchildren; and a special close friend, Dennis Woodruff.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West Route 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

