Donald I. Trostel
TROY - Donald I. Trostel, age 91, formerly of Troy, OH and more recently of Urbana, OH passed away on October 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born on July 19, 1929 in Troy, OH to the late Robert J. and Leatha (Vannoy) Trostel. He is survived by his sons, David (Valerie) Trostel and Daniel Trostel, both of Urbana; grandchildren Kandise (Jason) Reed of Urbana and Sara Roush of Fairborn; great-grandchildren Zachary, Jenna, Isaac, Elaina, Cesar, Aleeah and Alexa; brothers Lowell E. (Betty) Trostel of Troy and Paul Nelson of AZ; and sister Carol Lloyd of North Hampton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by first wife, Jeanette Trostel and second wife, Marie E. McDaniel Trostel, granddaughter Jessica Elizabeth Trostel, great-grandson Damon Miller, brother Robert Trostel Jr. and sister Roberta Jean Trostel.

Don was a member of Cove Springs United Church of Christ. He proudly served his country as a member of the US Army from 1951-1953. Don retired from Sanders Sales and Service after 25 years of service. He was an avid woodworker.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the BAIRD FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Greg Morrow officiating. Interment will follow in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown, OH. The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
