SPRINGFIELD - Donald L. Benkert, 89, of Springfield, passed away at 4:26 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Ohio's . He was born in Piqua on September 2, 1929, the son of Louis and Carmen (Helman) Benkert. He was the body shop manager at Trenor Motors for 45 years and a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church and an active member of several private clubs. Survivors include his wife, Shirley M. (Agenbroad); four daughters and spouses, Diana (Tom) Seiler, Karen Benkert, Sharon (Jerry) Neher and Nancy Rakestraw-Behnken; nine grandchildren and spouses, Greg (Marci Etter) Thomas, Juli (Kyle) Springer, Brittany (Matthew) Buroker Lowery, Melissa (Josh) Lyons, Branden Webb, Tracy Hicks Landseidel, Stephanie (Lindsey) Dabe, Ryan Rakestraw and Dustin (Amber) Rakestraw; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and two siblings, Martha (Jim) Yount and Jim Benkert. He was preceded in death by his son, Donald Michael Benkert. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Tuesday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Teresa Church. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Ohio's or Homeless to Home Animal Rescue and Cat Sanctuary.