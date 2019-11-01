URBANA - Donald Leroy Dunlavy, 84, of Urbana, peacefully passed away in his home on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

He was born on November 26, 1935 in Champaign County, Ohio, a son of Elmer and Lucy (Jenkins) Dunlavy Sr., and served in the Air National Guard.

Donald is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia Ann "Pat" (Spellman) Dunlavy; children, Donna Kelty (Daniel) of Vermont, Kathy Dilts (Kenneth Daniels) of Urbana, and Ronald Dunlavy of Urbana; grandchildren, Christopher Kelty, Jennifer Kelty, Brian Dilts, Andrew Dilts, Alan Dilts and Amy Doggett (Kris); great-grandchildren, Myah Brown, Bella Stevens, Emmi Stevens, Brady Dilts and Baileigh Doggett; siblings, Paul Dunlavy (Roger Hutton) of Cincinnati, Joann Wood (Marvin – preceded) of Florida, Danny Dunlavy (Shirley) of Urbana; and Linda McClain of Bellefontaine.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Elmer Dunlavy Jr. and Robert Dunlavy.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in the WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, where a service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 with Pastor Pamela Gaylor officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donald's memory to Vitas Hospice, 3055 Kettering Blvd., Suite 400, Dayton, OH 45439.

