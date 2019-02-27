URBANA - Donald Zachary Ray Dunham, known as Byrd to many, took flight in the early morning hours of Feb. 23, 2019 in Shelby, North Carolina. He ended his journey with us at the age of 42 to begin his eternal life in Heaven. We will deeply miss him for that beautiful smile, crazy sense of humor, and his passion to help anyone who needed him. He never met a stranger as he openly welcomed anyone into his life. In doing so much for others, Zach lost the urge to help himself.

Zachary was born Oct. 1, 1976 in Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine, Ohio to Donald Richard (Rick) Dunham and Brenda Tolle. He grew up in Urbana playing football and running track. A talented athlete, Zach was one second away from the men's world record in the 100 meter dash as a sophomore at Urbana High School. He had many hobbies including softball, fishing, being outdoors, hanging with friends, shooting pool and riding horses. He had a love for the open road with his passion being on two wheels with his Palerider buddies.

He worked for many years as a contractor hanging drywall and eventually was employed at Navistar.

Zachary is survived by his father, Donald Richard Dunham of Springfield; mother, Brenda Tolle of Cincinnati; sisters Crystal (Joe) Springer of Shelby, N.C. and Sommer Linnere of Cincinnati; sons Pierson, Ethan and Trenton Yowler and daughter Chloe Stevens, all of Springfield; step mother Wendy (Chris) Parks of Jacksonville, N.C.; uncles Mike Dunham, of Springfield and Chris Hiltibran (Danielle), of Sidney; aunt Betsy (Brandon) Savage, of Bellefontaine; and special aunt and uncle Debbie and Randy Dunham, of Urbana. In addition, he is survived by several other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be held at WALTER AND LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 642 S. Main St. Urbana. Viewing is from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 with a celebration of life immediately following. Services will be officiated by Randy Dunham. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to offset expenses to any Woodforest National Bank. Please contact Crystal Springer directly at 937-360-0950 for the account information.

Casual attire is welcome along with motorcycles. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.