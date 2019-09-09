MECHANICSBURG - Donna L. Siders, 92, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

She was born August 4, 1927 in Mutual, Ohio and was a 1945 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. Donna was a past president of the women's auxiliary of the American Legion Post #238 Mechanicsburg. She was an excellent cook and did canning; she was especially known for her vegetable soup. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, playing euchre and spending time with her friends and family.

Donna is survived by her loving family, children, Virginia (Fred) Neeley, and her children, Fred, Shane, Blake, Andy and Ashley; Floyd "Rick" Curtis, his son, Ricky; Paul "Jim" (Virginia) Curtis, his children, Shaunda and Amber and Betty Bidgood and her children, Amber and Josh. She also is survived by 37 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Betty Swearinger and Nancy Kuula; as well as several nieces, nephews and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Elizabeth (Sceva) Anderson; her husbands, Jack Curtis, Bud Lugar and Leonard Siders; her grandson, Floyd Curtis Jr.; and a sister, Dorothy Spangler.

A life celebration will be held 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in the Kathryn Burnham Multipurpose Building located at the Goshen Memorial Park, 4150 South Parkview Road, Mechanicsburg, OH.

Services are entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.

