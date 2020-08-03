MECHANICSBURG - Donna Sue (Church) Howard, 66, of Bellefontaine, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in the Belle Springs Nursing and Rehab. Donna was born April 5, 1954 in Paintsville, Kentucky, the daughter of Lunda and Bertha (Hannah) Church. Donna liked going to church. She loved sightseeing, The Ohio State football, shopping, and holidays, but mostly she loved family gatherings. Donna is survived by her husband, David Howard; her daughters, Crystal Frazier and Angelia (Hank) Patterson; her grandchildren, Logan, Sasha and Brianna Ream; and her sister, Deborah (Mike) Preece. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Wilma Jean Church and her grandparents, Lonnie and Gladys Hannah and Chilt and Sarah Church. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on August 5, 2020 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio with Pastors Jay Williams and Buddy Tuttle officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Logan Ream, Sashia Ream, Brianna Ream, Bob Young, Hank Patterson, Taylor Hess and Brian Minnich. Honorary pallbearer will be Mike Preece. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Donna's memory to help with expenses to Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home, 257 West Main Street, Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.