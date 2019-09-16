NORTH LEWISBURG - Doris A. Stewart, 89, passed away September 13, 2019 At Huber Heights, Ohio.

Doris was born August 26, 1930 in Greene County, Indiana to Marion and Martha (Carpenter) Swiss. On September 12, 1948 she married Allen W. Stewart in Bellefontaine, Ohio. They raised their family in the North Lewisburg/Woodstock area. Allen preceded her in death October 20, 2000. Also preceding her in death were her parents, 2 brothers, Fred (Doris) Swiss, Hopkinville, Kentucky, Marion (Clara) Swiss, Sidney Ohio, 2 infant sisters, 1 great-grandchild.

Surviving are daughters, Sherry (John) Fields, South Charleston, Cathy (Rich) McGraw, Urbana, Ohio, Martha (Tim) Clay, Huntsville, Ohio, 4 grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in the FRESHWATER, McDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg. Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in the funeral home with Rev. Frank Summerfield officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, North Lewisburg. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com