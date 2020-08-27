1/1
Doris (Levy) Bard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

URBANA - Doris (Levy) Bard, almost 95, of Urbana, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in her home. Doris was born September 28, 1925 in Jersey City, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Edward and Pauline (Feingold) Levy. As a young girl, her grandparents and family owned and operated the Vaudeville Theatre in Patterson, New Jersey. The family made all the costumes and the scenery. Doris enjoyed performing in both amateur and professional theatre. Her love of theatre continued the rest of her life. Other hobbies included painting, sewing, singing, dancing, and helping people. Her kind heart led her to volunteer later in life at a nursing home. Doris was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, a beautiful person, a talented and smart woman, who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Doris is survived by her daughter, Priscilla (William) Dixon; her son, Spencer E. Bard; her grandchildren, Katherine L. (David) Brumfield, Daniel S. (Carrie) Bandman, Lauren R. Bandman, and John (April) Mesmer; her great-grandson, Jack F. Bandman; her brother-in-law, Murray Chesis; as well as several nieces and nephews, including her nephew, Andrew Chesis, Paul (Julie) Chesis and niece, Eileen Chesis; and special friend, Peggy Wilkins. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard M. Bard; her daughter, Wendy M. Mesmer; her sister, Anita "Bunny" Chesis; and special aunt, Katherine Feingold Lowenthal. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 in the OakDale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio with Rabbi Cary Kozberg officiating. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved