URBANA - Doris (Levy) Bard, almost 95, of Urbana, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in her home. Doris was born September 28, 1925 in Jersey City, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Edward and Pauline (Feingold) Levy. As a young girl, her grandparents and family owned and operated the Vaudeville Theatre in Patterson, New Jersey. The family made all the costumes and the scenery. Doris enjoyed performing in both amateur and professional theatre. Her love of theatre continued the rest of her life. Other hobbies included painting, sewing, singing, dancing, and helping people. Her kind heart led her to volunteer later in life at a nursing home. Doris was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, a beautiful person, a talented and smart woman, who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Doris is survived by her daughter, Priscilla (William) Dixon; her son, Spencer E. Bard; her grandchildren, Katherine L. (David) Brumfield, Daniel S. (Carrie) Bandman, Lauren R. Bandman, and John (April) Mesmer; her great-grandson, Jack F. Bandman; her brother-in-law, Murray Chesis; as well as several nieces and nephews, including her nephew, Andrew Chesis, Paul (Julie) Chesis and niece, Eileen Chesis; and special friend, Peggy Wilkins. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard M. Bard; her daughter, Wendy M. Mesmer; her sister, Anita "Bunny" Chesis; and special aunt, Katherine Feingold Lowenthal. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 in the OakDale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio with Rabbi Cary Kozberg officiating. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.