WOODSTOCK - Doris Grimm, 89, of Woodstock, Ohio, peacefully went to be with the Lord on March, 31,2020 in her home, surrounded by family and love.

She was born on July, 31, 1930 to the late Beryl and Alva Crabtree. She married her soulmate, Everett Grimm on August, 14, 1946, and devoted herself as a stay at home mother to their three children, while Everett ran his own business. She leaves behind her three children, Mike ( Connie ) Grimm, Linda ( Tom ) Harper, and Kathy ( Jim) Goodman; seven grandchildren, Bill ( Patty) Curtis, Josh ( Cory) Grimm, Curtis (Jill ) Boyd, Lori (Shawn) Dovell, Doreen Sanders, Florence Boyd, and Sheryl Fletcher; sixteen great grandchildren, Tony Dovell, Kara Dovell, Austin Curtis, Lane Grimm, Ellie Grimm, Austin Boyd, Kaitlyn Boyd, Seth Boyd, Bradley Boyd, Michael Sanders, Dawnae Sanders, Kiana Sanders, Everett Sanders, Megan Casey, Lesley Fletcher, and Tyler Fletcher; nine great, great grandchildren; and two siblings, Ellis Crabtree (Brother) and RuthAnn (Bob) Despain. She is proceeded in death by Alva (Florence) Crabtree, Beryl Schwake (Mother), Dean Crabtree (Brother), and the love of her life, Everett Grimm.

Doris had a passion for the Lord, birds, flowers, nature, and of course family! She loved to listen to the birds sing, watch the flowers bloom, and playing games for hours on end with the family. And boy was she competitive!! She was a loving, caring, and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother, who will forever be greatly missed.

Doris made the decision, along with her husband, to donate her body to Science for research, so there will be no services. If you wish to show sympathy with cards, or flowers, you can do so by sending them to Linda Harper at 8292 Urbana- Woodstock Pike, Woodstock Ohio 43084.