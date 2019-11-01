SPRINGFIELD - Doris Jean Corbin, age 79, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Springfield Regional Hospital from pancreatic cancer. She was born November 30, 1939 to Russel and Nellie (Davis) Magill of New Moorefield and was the oldest of three daughters. She graduated from Northeastern High School in 1957. She was married August 17, 1957. Doris enjoyed playing cards in her card club and attending family dinners. She was retired form Drackett Industries. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband James L. Corbin of Urbana and son-in-law Don Powell of Oklahoma and brother-in-law Norman Mefford of Northridge. She is survived by her partner, Doug Wears of Northridge, three children, Cindy Powell of St. Paris, Leroy and wife Karen Corbin of Mechanicsburg, Barbra Davis and husband Don of Kingston, eight grandchildren, Julie and husband Tom, Sam and wife Sharon, Jamie and husband Chad, Willy, Mike and wife April, Emily and husband TJ, and Maggie, seven great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren, two sisters, Caroline Mefford of Northridge and Sharon and Jonny Williams of Northridge. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Warren Banks officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery, Urbana. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.