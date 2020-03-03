Doris Joan Short (1927 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Obituary
URBANA - Doris Joan Short, age 92, of Urbana passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 at McAuley Center. She was born on April 22, 1927 to the late Harley O. and Viola (Coleman) Shafer in Urbana. In addition to her parents, Doris is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold Short and 12 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son, David (Hyon) Short; grandchildren, Amanda Short, Kimberly Timmerman, Jessica (Michael) Shively, and Royal (Bethany) Timmerman; as well as a great-granddaughter, Davina. Doris was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister, taking care of her siblings until they passed. She will be sadly missed. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. when the funeral service will begin. Doris will be laid to rest next to Harold in Kingscreek Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
