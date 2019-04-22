URBANA - Doris Louise Dunlap, 89, of Urbana, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 in Vancrest of Urbana.

She was born June 12, 1929 in Champaign County, OH, a daughter of Cleveland and Nila Goode. Doris formerly attended Myrtle Tree Baptist Church.

Survivors include a son, Robert (Joanne) Dunlap; daughters, Diana Tukesbrey and Laura (Terry) McKee; grandchildren, John and Allen Dunlap, Christie Killbride, Michelle Russell, Ashley McKee and Sarah Donahue; and great-grandchildren, Hannah Lucy, Evan, Meghan, Rylee, Harper Grace, Michael, Sean, Kayley and Ezekiel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert D. Dunlap; sisters, Myrtle Pond and Ada Burress; and brothers, Leland Daughtery and Grover Goode.

Family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Mutual.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Doris to the .

The family wishes to thank the staff of Vancrest of Urbana and Crossroad Hospice for their care of Doris.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.walterfunerals.com.