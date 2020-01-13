WEST LIBERTY - Doris Marie Rase Buroker, 75, of West Liberty, passed away at 5:16 a.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine, Ohio. She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on August 3, 1944, a daughter of the late Henry Edward and Veatrice Anna (Knapp) Rase.

On July 31, 1966, Doris married William David "Bill" Buroker in Powellsville, Ohio and he preceded her in death on February 25, 2013. She was also preceded in death by her brother George Rase.

Doris is survived by her four children, Scott (Missy) Buroker of Urbana, Gina Buroker of West Liberty, Holly Buroker of Bellefontaine, and Lisa (Steve) Tracey of Huntsville; seven grandchildren, Logan Boggs, Allison Buroker, Lane Boggs, David Buroker, Drew Buroker, Kayla Tracey, and Stevie Tracey; a great-granddaughter, Sophia Rase Buroker; a sister, Mary (Dean) Conklin; and many nieces and nephews.

Doris grew up in rural southern Ohio near the small town of Minford. A 1962 graduate of Minford High School, Doris continued her education and graduated from Ohio University in 1966. She taught one year at Minford Elementary School before marrying her husband Bill and moving to West Liberty in 1966. She continued teaching at Bellefontaine Elementary School from 1966-1969. She was a member of the United Church of Christ in West Liberty and volunteered as a 4-H advisor from 1966-1976. Doris later worked at Northern Floral from 1985 to 1995 and at the Siemens Urbana Plant from 1995 to 2008. Doris was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes football and basketball teams, enjoyed bowling at TP Lanes, and most especially loved attending extracurricular activities in which her children and grandchildren participated.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 101 Zanesfield Road in West Liberty. Pastor Kay Young will officiate a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the United Church of Christ, 212 Newell Street in West Liberty. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in West Liberty, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Doris's memory, to the United Church of Christ, 212 Newell Street, P.O. Box 427, West Liberty, Ohio 43357.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Doris's memory, to the United Church of Christ, 212 Newell Street, P.O. Box 427, West Liberty, Ohio 43357.