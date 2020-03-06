URBANA - Dorothy A. Wallace, 91, of Urbana, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Urbana Place Senior Living. She was born June 10, 1928 in Mansfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Boyd and Margaret (Hursh) Weaver. After graduation from Wittenberg University, Dorothy taught art and physical education at Miami East Schools, but her love of retail took her to Uhlman's Department Store in Piqua, where she worked in the office. For over 20 years she was a volunteer at Mercy Memorial Hospital, serving as a gift shop volunteer. Dorothy was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. She was a very creative woman who enjoyed art and sewing. Not only did she teach her daughters to sew, she served as a 4-H sewing club advisor and taught friends and family members to sew. She was known for designing and sewing banners for her church and quilted lap robes that were sent to Lutheran World Relief. Throughout her childhood and into adulthood, Dorothy's family enjoyed taking trips to Lake Erie and Cedar Point. She was an excellent swimmer and loved the water. Grandma Wallace passed her love of Lake Erie, water, and Cedar Point to her grandchildren by taking them there every summer from the time they could walk until they were in college. Dorothy loved to travel, visiting Hawaii three times, and was an avid gardener. She loved spending time with her family. No family visit to Grandma's was complete until she waved goodbye from her "waving window" as they backed out of her drive. She is survived by her daughters, Jody Wallace (Bob Reece), Lynn (Bud) White and Rita (Roger) Green; her sister, Janet (Dick) Touvell; her brother, Dave Weaver; her grandchildren, Meghan (Jason) Martin, Aimee (John) Braswell, Kasey Neer, Kraig (Megan) Neer and Brice Clark; great-grandchildren, Reece Martin, Jack and Landry Braswell and Kaleb, Blake and Mia Neer; as well as several nieces and nephews. Dorothy's family would like to acknowledge the staff at Urbana Place Senior Living for their excellent care for four years and to Ohio's (Mercy) for their end of life care with reassurance and comfort. A memorial service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 in the Messiah Lutheran Church, Urbana, Ohio, with Pastor Ray Branstiter officiating. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Ohio Lions Eye Bank, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 140, Columbus, Ohio 43215 or to Lutheran World Relief, P.O. Box 17061, Baltimore, MD 31298-9832. Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com