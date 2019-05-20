URBANA - Dorothy "Dottie" Elizabeth (Kauffman) Norris, 69, of Urbana, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center after an eight-year battle with cancer.

She was born April 6, 1950 in Champaign County, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Marjorie (Virts) Kauffman, who survive her.

Dottie worked for Champaign Telephone Company in Urbana, Ohio for 44 years and served as Inventory Controller, groundskeeper and great boss of the fine Line workers before she retired. Dottie was a collector of Santas and displayed them year around in her lovely home. She also took great pride in landscaping her home and workplace with her love of flowers.

Family and friends were treated to her love of baking, especially her cookies at the holidays. Usually sugar cookies were delivered at your doorstep, but at Christmas she made 25 different varieties and gave them as gifts. Thus, the nickname "cookie lady." Family members also received that special greeting card from Dottie on birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and other special occasions.

Dottie is survived by her husband of 32 years, Richard "Ju" Norris; her sons, Kelly (Tiffany) Baumgardner of Panama City, FL and Nathan (Connie) Baumgardner of St. Paris, OH; grandchildren, Kassandra (Terrance) Adams, Kaitlyn (Drake) Poe and Charles Baumgardner; her siblings, Virginia (John) Cahoon of Chillicothe, OH, Kay (Bob) Grigsby of Clarksville, TN, Charles "Skip" (Carla) Kauffman of North Port, FL and Wendy (Rocky) Brenner, Cable, OH; many nieces and nephews; a large extended family and many dear, close friends.

She was like our angel, with love that always glowed. She was one of the greatest gifts our hearts will ever know!

A gathering of family and friends will be held 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 in the funeral home with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating.

Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mutual.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Association of Champaign County, 38125 P.O. Box, Urbana, OH 43078, the Champaign County or the , 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45206.

