URBANA - Dorothy "Jean" Linkinhoker (née Ferrell), 97 years and 280 days young, passed peacefully in her sleep early Saturday, November 23, 2019, after a four-day stay in Mercy McAuley Center, Urbana.

Jean was born February 22, 1922 in Springfield, the only child of LeRoy and Dorothy (Hamma) Ferrell. She graduated from New Moorefield High School in 1940. Following school, she started working at Oliver Farm Equipment where she worked throughout World War II.

Jean married Arthur "Art" Linkinhoker during the war, on December 2, 1944. Together they had three children, Lana, Amy, and Kim. Jean always placed family above all else and took pride in her children's and grandchildren's accomplishments throughout their lives.

She and Art moved to Urbana in 1958, after purchasing Urbana Tire & Battery, where Jean worked as bookkeeper and receptionist. After the store's closing, Jean worked at Grimes Manufacturing (Honeywell) until her retirement. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, where she was a member of the Women's Association and served as a Sunday School teacher, deacon, and trustee.

Jean had numerous hobbies including sewing, gardening, camping, and fishing. She loved to discuss current events as well as Ohio State football and basketball. She loved to read and even in her later years when her eyes failed her, she was able to keep reading thanks to the books-on-tape program provided by The National Library Service for the Blind, administered through the Cleveland Public Library.

Survivors include her daughters, Lana Waldren of Urbana, Amy Schroder and her husband Richard of Acton, MA, and son Kim Linkinhoker and his wife Ann Donahue of Gahanna, OH; grandchildren Jason Schroder and his wife Maureen McMullan (Newton, MA), Meagan Schroder D'Arcangelo and her husband Chris (Apex, NC), Emily Waldren Cliff and her husband Greg (Chicago, IL), and Laura Linkinhoker (Gahanna, OH); great-grandchildren Isla McMullan-Schroder, Dylan, Paige and Kayla D'Arcangelo, and Eleanor Cliff; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother-in-law Wayne Linkinhoker, wife Jerry, and sister-in-law Norma (Linkinhoker) Bennett, husband Carl.

The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. on Monday, December 16 in the First Presbyterian Church of Urbana (116 W. Court Street), with a memorial service to be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Kazy Blocher Hinds officiating and a fellowship to follow. Memorial contributions in Jean's memory may be made to First Presbyterian Church or a . WALTER AND LEWIS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES is assisting the family with arrangements.